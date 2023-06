Ranchi: Saturday, Ameesha Patel, a popular Bollywood actress, turned herself in to the Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a cheque bounce case.

The senior division judge, DN Shukla, released her on bail and set her next court date for June 21.

Film producer Ajay Kumar Singh of Jharkhand, India, filed charges of fraud and cheque bounce against the actress in 2018.—Imputs from Agencies