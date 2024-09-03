Actor Rima Kallingal sends defamation notice to singer Suchitra

Rima Kallingal, a founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), has taken legal action against playback singer Suchitra, filing a defamation suit in response to claims that her residence was used for a drug-fuelled party.

Rima has sent a defamation notice to Suchitra after the latter alleged that Rima's residence was used for a drug-fuelled party.

On September 3, Rima took to her Instagram platform to term Suchitra's allegations as "baseless."

"For years, many of you have stood with the WCC and its cause. It is this support and trust that prompts me to write to you now. Over the past two days, several news outlets have reported on statements made by Tamil singer Suchitra in an interview with a YouTube channel. In the 30-minute interview, she not only names and shames the survivor of the 2017 sexual assault, claiming the survivor 'knew it was coming,' but also alleges that CM Pinarayi, Mohanlal, and Mammootty conspired through the Hema Committee to sabotage the careers of actors like Fahadh. We all know why the Hema Committee was formed, and anyone suggesting otherwise should be questioned," Rima wrote.



"Although these wild theories did not make it into the mainstream news, her baseless statement about me-based on a news article she read about my so-called 'arrest' - gained traction. Let me make it clear that such an event never occurred. I have decided to take action. I have filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team and sent a defamation notice. To all who believe in our cause, let's continue to march ahead together. Thank you for your support," Rima said in her Instagram post.

Sexual assault allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry followed after the Justice Hema Committee report disclosing some shocking details of crimes against women in the industry were made public.

The report containing shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals took the whole industry by storm.

The report was made public on August 19, after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused. It noted that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The Justice K Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 assault case of a female actor. It was formed following a petition submitted by the Women in Cinema Collective.

