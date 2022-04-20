Actor Razak Khan Dies Following Heart Attack

New Delhi: Veteran actor Razak Khan, who was well-known for his comic timing, passed away on Wednesday afternoon following a cardiac arrest. The actor was rushed to the Holy Family hospital in Bandra, but the doctors declared him brought dead. The funeral will be held at Narialwadi Kabaristan, Byculla, after 4 p.m. tomorrow. Razak Khan had played comic roles in around a 100 movies in the past 25 years. His brother Shehzad Khan made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning triggering a wave of condolences on social networking sites. Khan suffered a massive heart attack around 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday and was rushed to Holy Family Hospital, Bandra, where he was pronounced dead on admission. His son, Asad, who is working in Croatia, is expected to reach here later on Wednesday and the funeral shall be performed at the Nariyalwadi Cemetery, Byculla on Thursday afternoon. Tall, thin and lanky, with a hippie style haircut, Razak Khan was first seen in �Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja� in 1993, and later appeared in comic roles in many movies. More than his real name, his screen character names � Lucky Chikna, Keshav, Manikchand, Fainku, Babu Bisleri, Popatwala � became his trademark as he enacted memorable comic scenes besides some of the biggest actors. Among his notable roles were in movies like �Kyaa Kool Hain Hum� series, don Kabira�s sidekick in �Baadshah�, �Raja Hindustani�, �Hello Brother�, �Hera Pheri�, �Phir Hera Pheri�, �Bhagam Bhaag�, �Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare�, �Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya�, �Loha� and �Ishq�. (Additional inputs: IANS)