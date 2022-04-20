Actor Jishnu Raghavan dies of cancer

Kochi: Malayalam film actor Jishnu Raghavan, son of veteran actor Raghavan, passed away due to cancer at a private hospital here today. He was 35. Jishnu was battling throat and lung cancer for quite some time and was undergoing treatment at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS). He breathed his last at 8.15 AM today, a hospital spokesperson said here. Jishnu, who appeared as a child artist in the movie �Kilipatt� in the year 1987, made his film debut in a major role in the blockbuster �Nammal�, directed by Kamal in 2002. His performance in it earned him Mathrubhumi Award and Kerala Film Critics Award for the best male debut. He essayed major roles in �Choonda�, �Freedom�, �Parayam� and supporting part in �Nerariyan CBI�, �Pauran� and �Chakkara Muthu.� After taking a break from movies, Jishnu, an engineer by profession, worked for developing Information Technology in rural areas. He later returned to the movie world and acted in films including �Ordinary�, �Nidra�, �Ustad Hotel�, �Banking Hours 10 to 4�, �Annum Innum Ennum� and �Rebbecca Uthup Kizhakemala.�