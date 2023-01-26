    Menu
    Actor Annu Kapoor admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram hospital, currently stable

    The Hawk
    January26/ 2023

    Annu Kapoor

    New Delhi: Actor Annu Kapoor was brought to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in this city on Thursday after complaining of chest trouble, according to doctors.

    According to hospital sources, he was admitted to the hospital early. The actor was admitted for a chest issue, according to Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

    In a health advisory, the hospital stated that Kapoor is "currently stable and healing." Additionally, was stated that he is a patient of Dr. Sushant Wattal at the cardiac division.

