Activity tracking app, device 'Trek' offers in-built Indian food menu for fitness enthusiasts

New Delhi: Indian company Fitgen Solutions has launched an activity tracking application named "Trek" that helps users stay fit and has an in-built Indian food menu from all over the country along with continental delicacies to calculate calories consumed. Trek app helps people connect with friends, family members and build fitness communities of preferred members wherein each one of them can track the activities of others and create challenges to tap onto the competitive spirit. Anurag Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Fitgen Solutions said "we realized that when people worked together, the success rates were higher. We then thought of creating a product that addresses these issues." "Our product helps you measure your activity and drives the motivation levels of people, while providing companionship in their goal to stay fit", said Malhotra. Fitgen device users can send each other requests and add more people to create a community. ANI