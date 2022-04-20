Active nCoV Cases Rise Unabated In U’khand As Recoveries Dip

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On September 2, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,43,034 on Thursday at 6.00 PM as 33 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,212 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state further went up to 383. The state’s toll remained static at 7,387 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 48 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State remained the same i e 6,052. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 15. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State came down to 95.97%; it continued to lag behind the pan-India average of 97.48%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.65% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% fortyone days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.17% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.80%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.05% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.24%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. Districts Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi reported the maximum number of 6 fresh cases, whereas Bageshwar, Dehradun and Haridwar followed with 4 each. That apart, 3 cases each were detected in Almora and Champawat, 1 each in Chamoli, Nainital and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 6 fresh infections were detected today—and not 4—during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures).