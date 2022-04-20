Active Corona Cases Rise Relentlessly In U'khand Once Again, Tally 97,480









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 8:00 PM On March 8, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,480 on Monday as 58 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,715 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 662. The state's toll remained static at 1,695 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,408. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 26. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has further come down to 96.14 percent. District Nainital reported the maximum number of 27 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and Haridwar followed with 13 and 10 respectively. That apart, 7 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 1 Chamoli and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi,

