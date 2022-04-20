Active Cases On The Rise In U'khand, Toll Nears 1,700









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:30 PM On March 11, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): UttarakActive Cases On The Rise In U'khand, Toll Nears 1,700nd's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97,634 on Thursday as 69 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,884 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 642. The state's toll rose to 1,698 as one more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 1,410. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 26. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.16 percent. District Haridwar reported the maximum number of 25 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun and Nainital followed with 22 and 15 respectively. That apart, 3 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 2 Bageshwar, 1 each in Rudraprayag and U S Nagar and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.