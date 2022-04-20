Active Cases Keep Rising In U'khand, Toll Kept Within Check









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status 07:00 PM On March 20, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 98,311 on Saturday as 83 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 94,430 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 756. The state's toll remained static at 1,704 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 120 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 1,421. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 50. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State plummeted to 96.05 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 35 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar followed with 23. That apart, 7 cases were detected in Almora, 6 Nainital, 4 U S Nagar, 3 Rudraprayag, 2 Uttarkashi, 1 each in Champawat, Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Pithoragarh.