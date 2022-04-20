Active Cases Decreased To 16, Recovery Rate Stands At 74%, Informs Uttarakhand Chief Secretary

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on May 08 addressed media on the current situation of COVID-19 in the state. He said that the number of active cases of COVID-19 has decreased to 16 in Uttarakhand. The doubling rate of cases is 96 days and the rate of recovery of COVID-19 patients stands at 74%. He also informed that there are 7 containment zones in Uttarakhand.