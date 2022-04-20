Actions Being Initiated Due To SP-BSP Alliance: Dharmendra Yadav On ED Raids

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav on Thursday alleged that various law enforcement agencies have initiated actions after the announcement of the grand alliance between SP and BSP.

The reaction by SP comes in the wake of ED conducting raids at six locations in Lucknow in connection with Rs 1400 crore memorial scam related to building various memorials during the BSP rule between 2007 to 2012.

"I have come to know that these allegations have started after January 4. These proceedings have started after SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati have decided to forge an alliance and work together. The people of the country, however, know that why these raids are being conducted," Yadav told ANI.

On being asked about how many places have been raided by Enforcement Directorate (ED), he said: "We do not need to get such information. People of the state are taking note of these things and will show their anger during the elections. These types of actions are being initiated because the government is perturbed by the alliance of SP-BSP."

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had sought the progress report of a vigilance probe into the alleged multi-crore scam in monument building and parks when Mayawati was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.