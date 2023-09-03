Action Will Be Taken On Every Complaint: Yogi At Janata Darshan In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at Gorakhpur and met around 200 people hailing from various districts for the second consecutive day at the Janata Darshan on Sunday.

CM Yogi, who is on a visit to Gorakhpur, instructed the officials present to pay attention to every issue raised by the public, resolve them, and ensure that the public feels that the government is sensitive towards their problems and supportive of them at all times.

The Chief Minister listened to the problems of each visitor gathered in front of the Mahant Digvijayanath Smriti Bhavan on the premises of the Gorakhnath Temple for Janata Darshan.

He also assured people of all help and said, “Don't worry, don't panic at all. Action will be taken on every complaint. Whatever the problem, we will get it resolved."

CM Yogi reached out to the people seated on the chairs and told them that he would ensure the resolution of all their issues. While handing over the prayer letters to the concerned officials, the Chief Minister instructed officials to handle every problem promptly with quality, and to the satisfaction of the concerned individuals. In response to complaints about land encroachments, he directed officials to take strict legal action.

Some people who had also come to the Janata Darshan seeking financial assistance for medical treatment were assured by the CM that the lack of funds would not be a hindrance to their treatment.

He further directed officials to expedite the hospital's estimation process for treatment and send it to the government promptly. He further assured that an adequate amount would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for their treatment.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister blessed children who had come along with their mothers, inquired about their studies and gifted them chocolates. —ANI