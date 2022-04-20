Action To Be Initiated On Those Not Wearing Masks While Stepping Outside: Kanpur DM

Kanpur: Issuing an order, the District Magistrate in Kanpur on Friday said that people should cover their faces with masks or towels while going outside and action will be initiated against those who fail to do so. DM Brahmdev Ram Tiwari here said that the Uttar Pradesh government has made wearing masks before going outside necessary as a measure to save people from the Novel Coronavirus. He said that action would be taken against those who do not wear masks. He added that the order has come into force with immediate effect. Various officials and police department have also been informed to ensure compliance with the order. The order states that the N-95 mask is mandatory only for COVID-19 patients and those treating them. Normal people can cover their faces with towels, handkerchiefs, although it should be noted that after using towels and napkins, the same should be washed. UNI