Action on Kareena Kapoor Khan's mind?

New Delhi: Bollywood sizzler Kareena Kapoor Khan shimmers every time we see on big screens. The beautiful 'chhoti begum' has been in the Hindi film industry for more than a decade now. The actress has recently revealed what's on her mind these days. According to Bollywood Life, Bebo wants to do a hardcore action film now. Something on the lines of popular Hollywood action flick 'Kill Bill' starring Uma Thurman. In the report Kareena has been quoted as saying that she wants to explore that genre but she hates action films herself as it is quite challenging. Bebo would love to feature in an action film packed with some great punches. Are filmmakers listening?