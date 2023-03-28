Action against corrupt will continue when corrupt get together: PM Modi

New delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that "anti-India" elements were undermining constitutional institutions, the strong foundation of a developing India, in order to halt the country's rise by uniting opposition parties against the BJP.

After opening a new wing of the BJP headquarters here, he declared that the crackdown on the dishonest and corruption will continue despite "false claims," adding that the people were pleased with the action and were encouraging him, "Don't stop Modi ji."

It is only logical that "anti-India" elements both inside and outside of India would band together as India's might increased, he remarked.—Inputs from Agencies