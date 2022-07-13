Acting Sri Lanka President warns to stop 'fascism'

Colombo : As Sri Lanka awaits the formal resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said on Wednesday that Rajapaksa has informed him that he will submit his resignation within the course of the day.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been named the acting President after Rajapaksa fled to Maldives in the wee hours of Wednesday, has appointed a military council comprising the police and the military besides imposing island-wide emergency and curfew in the Western province .

The acting President said in a statement that a committee comprising the Chief of Defence Staff, IGP and Commanders of the triforces has been appointed to restore law and order and bring the situation under control.

Wickremesignhe also said that the public protest has to be controlled as it is leading to fascism.

Meanwhile, the protesters on Wednesday stormed the PM's office, adding to the list of important buildings which have been occupied by the people since July 9, including the President's house, office and the Prime Minister's official residence. --- IANS