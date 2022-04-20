Across 42,651, U'khand's Active Cases Dip, Recoveries Shoot Up For The 3rd Day In A Row

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 42,651 on Tuesday as 874 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 30,107 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 11,831. The state's toll rose to 512 as eleven more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 201. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,107. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus slightly gone up to 70.59 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 368 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Nainital, Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal and Almora followed with 158, 76, 62, 43, 42 and 34 cases respectively. That apart, 28 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 23 Chamoli, 17 Pithoragarh, 12 Bageshwar, 10 Rudraprayag and 1 in Champawat.



