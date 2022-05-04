ACJ awards for journalists presented

Chennai :The Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) awards for journalists in various categories have been announced, with Shyamlal Yadav and Sandeep Singh bagging the honours for their investigation into the land deals in Ayodhya post the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple issue.

The winners were chosen by the final jury comprising among others, senior journalist Ayaz Memon, a release from ACJ said.

While Yadav and Singh were declared winners of the Asian College of Journalism's Award for Investigative Journalism, Prema Sridevi and Himanshu Kala won the K P Narayana Kumar Memorial Award for Social Impact Journalism at the school's annual award ceremony and convocation of the class of 2022.

"The winning entry titled 'Ayodhya land deals', published in The Indian Express newspaper in December 2021, investigates the wrongdoings of families of public officials (who) bought land after the apex court verdict, all within a 5-km radius of the Ram temple site," the release said.

Sridevi and Kala's winning entry is an account of the lives and deaths of sanitation workers in Delhi, focusing on the human condition. The documentary feature film was produced by The Probe, it added.

The awards were presented to the winners by Memon, noted journalist, editor and author. He spoke on the "Benefits and Challenges for the Media in the Age of Technology" at the event, which was attended by over 250 faculty, students and guests here.

Both awards comprise trophies and citations. Prize money for the Investigative Journalism Award is Rs 2 lakh and the Social Impact Award winner receives Rs 1 lakh, it said—PTI