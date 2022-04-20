    Menu
    Acid thrown on minor rape victim in UP's Hapur after refusing for compromise

    April20/ 2022


    Hapur: Acid was allegedly thrown on a rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Sunday, police said.

    The victim and her family alleged that a relative of the accused initially pressed them for a compromise and when they refused, he attacked with acid.

    They alleged that he targeted the girl's feet and escaped after the incident. The victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

    Babugarh police station in-charge Uttam Singh Rathore said the minor was allegedly raped in June 2019.

    Police had arrested a man, identified as Dilshad, in the case.

    —PTI

