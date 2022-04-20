Acid Thrown On Girl, 12 Injured In Clash

Bhadohi: Twelve people were injured while acid was thrown on a girl in a scuffle that erupted between two sides of a community over the recitation of 'naat,' on the occasion of Gyarvi Sharif in the city Kotwali area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Tuesday.

The clash took place when a youth hurled abuses at one Shabab, who was reciting 'naat' during a celebration organised on the occasion of Gyarvi Sharif at the Sarroi Dulamdaspur village on Monday night. A scuffle erupted between the two sides while acid was thrown on a girl identified as Reshma.

As many as 12 people from both the sides were injured in this incident and have been sent to a hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against the person who threw the acid. Further investigation is underway. UNI