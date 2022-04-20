Acid Attack On Rape Victim In UP

Farrukhabad: A rape victim was attacked with acid in Fatehgarh police station area of this district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police here today said that in the yesterday's incident, the victim sustained over 60 per cent burn injuries and was rushed to the Lohia hospital in a critical condition.

Four month back, the victim had lodged an FIR against BSNL Divisional Engineer Ajay Pratap Singh and three other employees for raping her.

Presently, the Divisional Engineer is in jail but other two are on bail and one is absconding.

The lawyer for the woman Akhilesh Kumar, said the victim was preparing to move the High Court to seek cancellation of the bail of the two accused and thus went to the civil court yesterday.