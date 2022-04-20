Achieving Goal Of Good Governance Is Possible Only On Basis Of Better Law And Order: Yogi

Moradabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said achieving the goal of good governance is possible only on the basis of better law and order.

"Only an efficient police can establish the rule of law in the state. Along with the work, the accountability and sensitivity of the police is also required. This training is the first cornerstone of that role," he said.

Present as chief guest, the Chief Minister on Sunday addressed the passing out parade in the grounds of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Police Academy in Moradabad. With this, 299 new sub-inspectors joined the state police force.

The Chief Minister congratulated the trainee police sub-inspectors on the occasion and said that the foundation of good governance is strengthened by strengthening law and order, prevention of crimes and punishing criminals. "This work is possible only when there is efficient, professional, sensitive and responsive policing system in the state. In this context, the Uttar Pradesh Police has a glorious history," he said.

He said that whenever there has been a serious law and order situation in the state, the police force of Uttar Pradesh has resolved it due to the strength of its ability, courage, hard work and self-confidence. Maintaining law and order and controlling crime is a big challenge in a huge state like Uttar Pradesh, he said. "During the two-and-a-half year rule of the present state government, there have been vast positive changes in the law and order in the state. Prayagraj Kumbh, 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan, Lok Sabha General Election and the successful celebrations of all festivals are examples of this," said the CM.

Mr Adityanath said after the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, the standard of mutual harmony the state has set before the whole country has been made possible only due to the strength of a skilled and professional police force. For this, I congratulate the police administration of the state. He said that at present a new environment of development and investment has been created in the state through better coordination of police and administration.

The Chief Minister said that within the last two-and-a-half years, the state government has implemented several programmes within the state to strengthen policing in the state. "There were seven districts in the state which did not have their own police line. Our government noticed this immediately after arrival and approved the funds for the police line of all the seven districts. Not only this, the budget of Police and Home Department has been increased from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 24.5 thousand crore, said the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the CM inspected the passing out parade of trainee police sub-inspectors. Apart from this, he also honored 27 police sub-inspectors for performing best in various disciplines of indoor and out door training. State Panchayat Minister (Independent Charge) Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Ashok Kataria, Minister of State for Minority Welfare Baldev Singh Aulakh, DGP OP Singh and Inspector General of Police Training Sujan Dev Singh were present on the occasion. UNI