Achieve Goal Of Drug-Free Uttarakhand By 2025: CM To Officials

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the Secretary of Health to achieve the goal of making a drug-free state by 2025 and asked the officials to promptly address the challenges hindering the implementation of concise guidelines and operational strategies for the establishment, functioning, medical treatment, and doctor arrangements within the state.

At present, 43 private drug de-addiction centres are operated in the state through private efforts. In the fourth state-level meeting of NCORD (State Level Narcotics Coordination Meeting) at the Secretariat.

Chief Minister Dhami gave strict instructions to the officers in order to fulfil the goal of a drug-free Uttarakhand by 2025.

"The officers should develop a work culture of taking honorship to get the works done instead of being limited to mere meetings. It is the duty of the officers as well as the service of humanity," he said. CM Dhami has also given instructions to work seriously on the action plan for sending officers and jawans of the Uttarakhand Police Department to Narcotics Control Bureaus for deputation and training.

In the meeting, Deputy Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau MGyaneshwar Singh informed that in Uttarakhand in the year 2022, 238 kg charas, 30 kg doda, 12 kg opium, 19.11 kg smack, 1.57 kg heroin, 1232.55 kg ganja, 105390 capsules, 17506 injections Seized 32110 tablets. Along with this, in the year 2022, 141.5 acres of cannabis and 108.5 acres of hemp crops were destroyed. This year till May 2023, 586 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act in which 742 accused have been arrested,

Uttarakhand Social Welfare Department informed that Srinagar, Uttarkashi, Champawat and Almora have been selected by the Government of India for Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATF). Under this, treatment assistance is provided in government hospitals/health centres for the treatment of side effects of drugs.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Narcotics Control Bureau and high officials of the Uttarakhand Government were present in the meeting. —ANI