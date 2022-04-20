Accused in murder of Kabir Math officer arrested in Lucknow

Lucknow: Jitendra, an accused in the murder of an administrative officer of Kabir Math, was nabbed by police last night in Madiyanva area of Lucknow. Lucknow's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North), Shalini said, "The other accused with him managed to escape, team is looking for him. Jitendra was shot in his leg as he was trying to escape." —ANI