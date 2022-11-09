According to event director Deepak Raj, all preparations have been made for a successful IRONMAN 70.3 Goa

Panaji (The Hawk): For the second iteration of IRONMAN 70.3, Goa will play host to more than 1450 competitors from 33 different nations, according to a statement from the organisers on Wednesday.

The 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Goa will provide berths for the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, and competitors must complete a taxing 1.9-kilometer open-water swim, 90-kilometer bike ride, and 21-kilometer run.

On race day, there will be approximately 700 volunteers working, eight aid stations, and a fully stocked medical station.

"This weekend's racing day in Goa will be safe and fun thanks to the numerous preparations that have been made. Many participants have already begun arriving in Goa this week and are adjusting to the climate there "IRONMAN 70.3 Goa race director and Yoska founder Deepak Raj made this statement at a press conference in Panaji, Goa, where Rohan Khaunte, the government of Goa's minister of tourism, IRONMAN Asia CEO Jeff Edwards, and Uday Prakash, vice president of Herbalife Nutrition, also spoke.

"Normally when we think about Goa we are seen as a tourism state. Today I am fortunate to welcome Ironman 70.3 again to our shores. It is my hope that this is one of the many events to come, events that engrave Goa on the World Map as a Sports Tourism destination," said Minister of Tourism Rohan Khaunte while unveiling the race-day T-shirt.

Jeff Edwards, CEO of IRONMAN Asia, expressed his joy over the rising trend of Indians willing to take on the IRONMAN challenge "I find it quite thrilling to watch Indian competitors progress. These athletes are currently competing in our world championship events and showing off their intense dedication to Ironman by travelling the globe. I eagerly anticipate race day and send my best wishes to every competitor because there is so much potential here."

On November 13, the race will start at Miramar Beach at 6:40 a.m.

(Inputs from Agencies)