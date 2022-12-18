According to Congress MP, air pollution is not limited to Delhi

Guwahati (The Hawk): Pradyut Bordoloi, a member of the Assam Congress, has raised alarm about the rising pollution levels in the northeast, particularly in Guwahati.

He stated, "We must recognise that air pollution is not simply a problem in Delhi."

Bordoloi has urged the Assam government to immediately address the issue and enhance monitoring.

Recent studies, according to him, indicate that increased black carbon emissions in the Northeast have contributed to a drop in low-intensity pre-monsoon rainfall and an increase in severe rains. Independent research has also found a correlation between high levels of black carbon pollution in Guwahati and the increased melting of glaciers.

'In the Brahmaputra river basin region, black carbon signatures resulting from the incomplete combustion of fossil fuels, biomass, and biofuels have been detected in vehicle emissions, brick kilns, tea gardens, and agricultural and household biomass burning. Given the twin impact of black carbon on climate change and air pollution, urgent and comprehensive efforts are required to limit and offset these emissions,' Bordoloi explained.

He has proposed to the state government that fuel efficiency standards for vehicles be increased, diesel vehicles be phased out, and the use of LPG for cooking be accelerated.

The Congress representative has also highlighted this matter in the House.

