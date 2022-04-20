Berlin: The leaders of Russia, Germany and Ukraine have agreed on "concrete measures" to allow OSCE observers to monitor the shaky ceasefire in Ukraine, Berlin announced on Tuesday. The measures were agreed during a late Monday phone call between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko, Merkel`s office said in a statement, without providing details of the agreed steps. AFP
World
Access agreed for OSCE monitors in Ukraine: Berlin
April20/ 2022
Categories :WorldTags :
Related Post
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May6/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May5/ 2023
- May4/ 2023
- May4/ 2023