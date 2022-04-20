Academic Management System Launched At Nauni varsity

Solan (The Hawk): Ushering in a new digital era, Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni launched its Academic Management System (AMS) which will enable digitization of academic services. The launch was done by Chief Guest Dr. Parvinder Kaushal, Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The AMS launch was done under the Indian Council of Agricultural Education's (ICAR) National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP). The University is among the select few agricultural universities in the country which has bagged the NAHEP IDP project. Dr. RC Goyal (IT Consultant) NAHEP ICAR IASRI was the Guest of Honour on the occasion. The AMS has been developed by ICAR under NAHEP.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Parvinder Kaushal said that it was a proud moment for the university as the team has been able to implement the system in a short span. He said that the system will enable the university to follow the best global academic practices in education and digitization, and build a data bank of academic records. Dr. Kaushal added that the system is easy to operate, convenient and can be customized as per the institution's needs. He said that the restrictions imposed due to COVID 19 have proved to be a blessing in disguise and helped institutions to grow on the digital front. He urged the university faculty to fully utilize the services of the system.

Dr. Goyal congratulated the University for the swift launch of the system. He said that the university should look to make available all academic services under AMS and also move towards the concept of virtual university. He also said that the ICAR technical team will also provide technical support in implementing the Project Implementation and Monitoring System(PIMS) at the University.

Earlier, Dr. KK Raina, Coordinator of the NAHEP IDP in the university welcomed the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour. He briefed about the several activities being carried out under IDP. He thanked ICAR for providing professional support in the implementation and training of the faculty of the university on the new system. The statutory officers, members of the Computer Information Centre and trainers from every department were present during the launch.

The AMS will automate various academic processes of the university and will enhance the efficiency of the system by saving time and efforts involved in manual processes. The course registrations, class timetable, e-learning, results, mark sheet and degrees can be accessed on the system. The university is also conducting hands-on training of master trainers from all the colleges and departments of the university so that the faculty can be fully acquainted with the system.