ABVP To Launch Save-Bengal Movement In Bengal From Jan 6

Kolkata (The Hawk): The state wing of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) announced massive plans, on Monday, to restore peace in the educational institutions in Bengal along with plans to have a mass movement based on their five-point agenda.



The student's wing plans to have activities in each district to give fruition to their 'save-Bengal movement'. The student leaders spoke of violence, appeasement politics and bad governance prevailing everywhere in Bengal now. They said incidences of crime against women are on the rise, there is violence in the campuses across the state. "People are being liquidated, who express their opinion against the ruling dispensation here. Many of the students, who are from rival students' union and do not belong to the government affiliated student's union, are being attacked regularly. The increasing devaluation of the educational institutions and the rising unemployment are all evidence of the misrule of the 10 years of TMC government," said a ABVP leader. To uproot the Hitler-styled governance in Bengal, ABVP has called for a Bangla Bachao andolon (save-Bangla agitation), uniting all the youth forces in Bengal. The agitation will focus on five points which includes women security and hence a secure Bengal; education and not doles along with job creation; peace, instead of violence, restoration of democratic rights; stop appeasement politics immediately and better infrastructure at educational institutions with focus on job-oriented education.

There will be rallies from January 6 onwards at all districts, where deputations will be submitted to the district magistrates on the aforementioned issues.

To make the save-Bengal agitation a mass movement, a call is also given to have, on February 22, for a march to Kolkata and another march to Siliguri on February 24. To make it a mass movement there will be multiple events like marathon runs, street shows and discussions. There will also be meetings with intellectuals at five different points in the state. Speaking on the issue, ABVP's national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said, "The students are fighting against the barbaric Mamata Banerjee's governance and trying to make Bengal 'sonar Bangla' again." Also present on the occasion were saptarshi Sarkar, national secretary, state secretary in charge of south Bengal Suranjan Sarkar and Payel Dhar.