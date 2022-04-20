ABVP Taught Student Power The Lesson Of Nationalism: Yogi

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that those who want to weaken us have resorted to issues of caste, region, and religion.

''They used to say that if Article 370 is abrogated, many untoward things will happen, but nothing happened. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is the first student organization to fight against Article 370. Uttar Pradesh is the land of Lord Shri Ram, Shri Krishna and Lord Vishwanath. The ABVP taught student power the lesson of nationalism'', he further said.

The Chief Minister stated that nation is bigger than the party and there could be no compromise at the cost of the nation. The views were expressed by the Chief Minister at the prize distribution ceremony during the 65th National Convention of the ABVP held in Agra College.

He praised the event of ABVP and said that the philosophy of 'Mini India' was witnessed here. ''It did not become the largest organization in the world in a day. It did not become a part of any political party's agenda. The ABVP did not make false promises. This is why it has become the power of students'', the CM further stated.

The Chief Minister said in Ayodhya, the case of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi had been going on for 500 years which the Supreme Court ended in 45 minutes. ''Some people used to say that there would be bloodbath, but no violence took place. It is the strength of the democracy and justice of the country. Everybody calmly welcomed the decision and presented a new example of harmony,'' he observed.

The CM said that when our government came to power in March 2017, the condition of Basic Education Council was bad. "Such was the situation that it appeared as if the schools would be closed down. Our government launched School Chalo campaign and started improving the system after which 50 lakh new students were admitted. Through public participation, out of one lakh schools, 92,000 schools were reformed by adopting them," he further observed.

The Chief Minister asserted that our government made efforts for making board examination free from cheating because of which, a total of five lakh students left the examination. ''These five lakh students had no concern for education and wanted certificates without studying. ''I have instructed to conduct the examinations within 15 days and declare the results in 15 days," he further asserted.

The Chief Minister added, ''A total of 18 residential schools are going to be constructed in the memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee''. Each school would be built in 10 acres of land in which, poor and orphan children would get education. Along with this, a sports ground will also be built so that kids are connected to sports. UNI