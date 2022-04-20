ABVP National Executive In Lucknow From May 29

Lucknow: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will have a threadbare discussion on education system and social ills prevailing in the society in its three-day national executive meeting, beginning here from May 29. ''The ABVP will have discussions on prevailing problems, including hike in fees in educational institutions, terror let loose by Left-minded parties in Kerala and preservation of rivers in its national executive meeting,'' ABVP National General Secretary Vinay Bindra said in a press conference here today. ''We will demand improvement in working of the University Grants Commission and demand the Union Government to have separate policies on Agriculture Education and Medical Education. Besides, we will also have a deliberation of the present education and social system of Uttar Pradesh,'' Mr Bindra added. When asked about the Saharanpur violence, the ABVP General Secretary said that an attempt has been made to give caste colour to a political conflict. ''ABVP does not support violence. Action should be taken against anybody, who is found guilty. Difference in opinion is must in democracy, but it does not mean that any difference should lead to violence,'' he added. He said the Parishad will also raise voice against urban naxalism. This came to light after naxalite Podiun Panda, who was behind the Sukama massacre, surrendered before police. He confessed involvement of Delhi University professor Nandini Sundar and former professor of TISS Bela Bhatia with the Maoists. This should end, he added. Over 350 representatives from all over the country are expected to take part in this three-day conclave.

UNI