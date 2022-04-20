Abu Dhabi T10: Delhi Bull's retain several key players

New Delhi: Abu Dhabi T10 franchise Delhi Bulls has announced the squad following the draft event that took place in Abu Dhabi last week. The newly appointed head coach Andy Flower now rejoins four players he coached earlier, namely Dwayne Bravo, Dasun Chanaka, Adam Lyth, and Mohd Sheraz from his last year's Championship winning team.

Andy spearheaded his team, Maratha Arabians to victory in season three, and has seen these players outperform their counterparts. As head coach of Delhi Bulls, he now has his eyes set on getting the combination right, and taking the team to great heights in 2021.

After last year's impeccable display of aggressive and match-winning gameplay, Dwayne Bravo will now be taking over the reins of Delhi Bulls from its former captain Eoin Morgan, who is skipping the upcoming season.

Speaking on Dwayne's appointment as captain and his decision to withdraw from the league, outgoing captain, Morgan said, "Owing to the pandemic and the ensuing situation in the UK, I won't be part of this year's squad. It is the right time to be with family, and I hope to join the team again in 2022. Having said that, I wish Andy, Dwayne, and the team luck, and shall root for their success."The team picked and retained high-performers even before the draft began, which included players like the Trinidadian limited-overs expert Evin Lewis, Afghan all-rounder and international T20 biggie Mohammad Nabi, Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera, Guyanese batsman Sherfane Rutherford and American Ali Khan. Mohammad Nabi brings years of international T20 experience to the team, from his years with the Big Bash League franchise -- Melbourne Renegades. He recorded a commendable economy rate of 7.17 with the Renegades, and took on some of the finest speedsters to task, through some powerful hitting.

Similarly, selectors across all franchises are in awe of Sri Lankan middle-order batsman and all-rounder, Dasun Shanaka's record over the past few years. In fact, the 29-year old's recent performance in the first Test against South Africa impressed the cricketing fraternity, as he hit a classy unbeaten 66. He batted away with Sri Lanka's tail, while also filling in for his side's seamers, who had been injured. His heroics with the bat and ball won him praise from all quarters, and Delhi Bulls are intent on putting his skills to use in crucial situations and deciders.

Following the draft, the team has also brought in other key players like Fidel Edwards, Adam Lyth, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, UAE player Kashif Daud, emerging talents Waqar Salamkheil, and Nyeem Young. For Nabi, Rutherford, and Ali Khan, it will be the third season with Delhi Bulls, which shows the management's trust in these players' abilities.

Speaking on the final squad selection, head coach Flower, said, "I am proud to be associated with a team like Delhi Bulls. The excitement and aggression T10 brings from the players is great to watch, and that is what people across the globe want to see. The format has great potential to grow across the globe, and it can bring the players' skills to the fore. We are really happy with the team's mix, and excited about bringing The Champion (Bravo) on board as captain, and this has definitely improved our chance of winning the league."Full Squad: Dwayne Bravo (c), Mohd Nabi, Evin Lewis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Fidel Edwards, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Nyeem Young, Amad Butt, Mohd Sheraz, Kashif Daud.

The fourth edition of the fast-paced tournament is scheduled to be played from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. (ANI)