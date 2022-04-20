Abu Dhabi T10 confirms return of all eight teams for next edition

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi T10 has confirmed that eight teams, which participated in the third edition of the tournament last year, will return for the fourth season slated to be played from January 28 to February 6 next year at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The sides are Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, and the Karnataka Tuskers, who will be rebranded as Pune Devils in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Shaji-Ul-Mulk, founder and chairman, T10 Sports Management, said "We are thrilled that our team owners have decided to return for another season of Abu Dhabi T10. This multi-year commitment illustrates the confidence the team owners have in the fast-paced ten-over format."





"Our team at TSM, led by our Director for Strategy & Development Haroon Lorgat, have done a spectacular job bringing our partners together and ensuring a cohesive ownership platform to propel us forwards to our best ever event," he added.

The 2019 edition, which was won by Dwayne Bravo-led Arabians, saw an incredible 124,000 fans descend on Zayed Cricket Stadium across the 10 days of tournament play, and confirming a record sports spectator audience for events in the UAE.

"Our team is committed to defend the Abu Dhabi T10 title and make history by becoming the first side to win the tournament back to back. We have a fantastic team and I am certain everyone will give their best to bring the trophy home again," said Parvez Khan, co-owner of Arabians.

Matt Boucher, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Cricket, said "The return of all the team ownership groups is fantastic news. The owners are the bedrock of the Abu Dhabi T10; their continued support and commitment to the event provides all our public and private stakeholders in Abu Dhabi with the platform to build a stronger annual product."

—IANS