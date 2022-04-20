Abu Dhabi set to host Return to UFC Fight Island from Sep 26-Oct 25

NEW DELHI/Abu Dhabi: Indian sports fans can look forward to exciting times ahead. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence in Abu Dhabi and hot on its heels is the second edition of the popular UFC Fight Island as the UAE capital city emerges as front runner in the revival of the global tourism and sports industry amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation, on Friday announced that Return to UFC Fight Island will be held on Yas Island from September 26 to October 25.

Following the success of July's inaugural series, which saw the state-of-the-art UFC Fight Island Safe Zone implemented across all event-related areas of Yas Island, the series' epic return less than three months later marks another historic first for Abu Dhabi and the sport.

Return to UFC Fight Island will feature UFC 253, UFC 254 and three Fight Nights in the UAE capital's premier leisure and entertainment destination. The five-event mega schedule will be held behind closed doors and marks the first time that two consecutive UFC numbered pay-per-view events have been held in the same city outside of Las Vegas.

"UFC Fight Island proved to be a tremendous success and its rapid return is testament to the strength of our partnership with UFC, and the global confidence in Abu Dhabi's ability and preparedness to host major international events with the highest standards of health and safety, " said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi.

"The Return to UFC Fight Island concept underlines both Abu Dhabi's commitment to global sporting and tourism events as well as the collaborative approach taken by various government departments to ensure the emirate is ready to safely welcome back visitors, business and more major international events across multiple sectors."

Dana White, the UFC President, said: "UFC Fight Island was a massive success in every way that you can measure success. While the rest of the world shut down, we worked with our partners in Abu Dhabi to put on the best live sporting experience, and we did it safely and responsibly."

"Return to UFC Fight Island will showcase some of the best fights of the year, including one that I've predicted has 'Fight of the Year' potential. This stretch of fights is going to be insane and I can't wait."

Return to UFC Fight Island will begin with a middleweight title bout on September 27 with UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa, followed by UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana on October 4, UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen on October 11 and UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie on October 18.

In what promises to be a thrilling finale, Return to UFC Fight Island will close with UFC 254: Nurmagomedov vs Gaethje on October 25, when fan favourite Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the Octagon for the first time since defeating US' Dustin Poirier via third-round submission at UFC 242 during last September's inaugural Abu Dhabi showdown week.

Return to UFC Fight Island events will be broadcast in the UAE and across MENA on UFC Arabia, UFC's first Arabic-language subscription service in the region, which is available through Apple Store, Google Play and via web browsers and smart TVs.

—IANS