Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2024 sees surge in interest as registrations open

Dubai: Following the conclusion of the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, registrations have begun for participation in the 33rd edition, to be held in May 2024.

There has been an increasing demand to secure available stands of different sizes to ensure presence at the next fair, reflecting the fair's position as a major cultural moment. It has become an important annual platform and meeting hub for publishers in the region and around the world.





Current registration numbers show that 322 stands (excluding government stands) have already been reserved, translating to approximately 64 per cent of the available booths.

Local exhibitors and publishers have shown increasing interest, with UAE-based participants accounting for the majority of registrations for the 2024 fair, at 44 per cent.

Entities from various countries have also expressed their interest by reserving available stands: Ten per cent from Egypt, seven per cent each from the Republic of Turkiye and Lebanon, six per cent from Syria, and five per cent from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.





The highest demand was recorded for medium-sized stands ranging between 16 and 36 square metres, accounting for 50 per cent of booking requests. Stands with sizes ranging between 9 and 15 square metres witnessed a demand of 38 per cent, while 12 per cent showed interest in larger stands exceeding 36 square metres.

In addition to the continued success achieved by the fair, the recent exemption from rental and participation fees for the third consecutive year makes participation an attractive prospect.

This initiative supports local, Arab, and international publishers and aligns with the ALC's strategy to develop the publishing sector and advance Arabic as a language of culture, knowledge, and creativity.

Anticipation for the next event follows the success of the 2023 edition of the book fair at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, from 22nd to 28th May. It was the largest in space, number of participants and venues.

It witnessed more than 800 guests and speakers and over 1,300 exhibitors and publishers from 85-plus countries worldwide, showcasing more than 500,000 titles in various languages. (ANI/WAM)