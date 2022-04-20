Absconding corporator accused in cemetery mishap arrested

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have arrested the absconding corporator accused in cemetery mishap in a midnight hunt on Monday.

The police informed IANS that the accused, Ajay Tyagi, was arrested after a day-long search at all the anticipated places of his hiding. He was found hiding at one of such spots in Muradnagar, a police official said.

"After 36 hours of search, we have arrested all the accused. Their statements have been recorded and further probe is being carried," said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Ghaziabad.

The police had also arrested three officials from the Municipal Corporation of Muradnagar earlier on Monday named the case for involvement in the unfortunate incident.

The incident was reported on Sunday morning where around 50 people, who had come to attend last rites of a fruit-seller, took shelter under the newly-built roof, to save themselves from getting drenched from the rain. However, minutes later, the roof collapsed and all of them got trapped inside its debris.

25 of them died on the spot while around 20 sustained injuries. The officials said that eight of them got severly injured in the incident and were admitted to the hospital.

The police had lodged an FIR and named four people as accused including Tyagi and the officials from Muradnagar Municipal Corporation on Sunday night. While the officials including executive officer Niharika Singh, junior engineer Chandra Pal, and supervisor Ashish were arrested on Monday morning, Tyagi was at large. His phone was switched off and his family members were unaware about his whereabouts, the police said.

Tyagi also carried a prize money of Rs 25,000 after the police announced it on his head since he was not being traced then.

The charges in the FIR leveled against the accused involve sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC.

