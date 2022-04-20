Absconder Arrested After 15 Years In UP

Ballia: A murder convict, absconding from the Central Jail in Varanasi since 2006, was arrested here on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Anil Singh near his village, Gaighat.

Singh, a former BSF constable, killed the head of his department when he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir in 1994, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Tada said.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment and later the Allahabad High Court had granted him parole from October 12, 2005 to April 13, 2006.

He was declared an absconder as he failed to report to his parole officer after the six-month bail.

A cash reward of Rs 25,000 was also declared on his arrest, the SP said. —PTI