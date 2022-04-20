About100 'Hunar Hubs' Would Be Set Up In Country: Naqvi

Prayagraj: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that the Ministry was working on war-footing to establish "Hunar Hubs" in every state of the country in the next five years to train and encourage indigenous talent of master artisans, craftsmen according to the need of the markets.

On the occasion of formal inauguration of "Hunar Haat" being organised at North Central Zone Cultural Centre here on Saturday, Mr Naqvi said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has sanctioned 100 "Hunar Hubs" in different parts of the country in the first 100 days of the Modi Government-2.

"Training will be provided to master artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts according to modern needs in these "Hunar Hubs". The Ministry of Minority Affairs has been working on war-footing to establish "Hunar Hubs" in all the states," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Khadi and village industry, textiles, micro, small and medium industries Siddharth Nath Singh, UP Minister of Civil Aviation and Minority Welfare Nand Gopal Gupta "Nandi" and other senior officials and prominent people were also present on the occasion.

This Hunar Haat, started from November 1 will end on November 10.

Mr Naqvi said that employment oriented schemes of the Modi Government such as "Hunar Haat" have ensured economic empowerment of traditional master artisans and craftsmen from Minority communities. "Hunar Haat" has proved to be an effective and successful mission to provide employment and employment opportunities to master artisans from every corner of the country.

He said that "Hunar Haat" has proved to be an effective programme to provide employment and employment opportunities to master artisans. More than 2.50 lakh master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last 3 years. These include a large number of women artisans. Mr Naqvi said that the Modi Government will provide employment and employment opportunities to lakhs of artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts through "Hunar Haat" in the next 5 years.

More than 300 master artisans and culinary experts including a large number of women artisans from every corner of the country are participating in "Hunar Haat" at Prayagraj. All the "Hunar Haat", to be organised in 2019 and 2020 will be based on the theme of "Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat".

The union minister said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has decided to organise about 100 "Hunar Haat" in the next five years across the country to provide market and employment and employment opportunities to master artisans and culinary experts.

In the coming days, "Hunar Haat" will be organized in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Patna, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, Hyderabad, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu, Shimla, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati, Ranchi, Bhubneshwar, Ajmer and other places. Next "Hunar Haat" will be organised at Trade Fair, New Delhi (14 to 27 November) and then Mumbai (20 to 31 December, 2019).

Mr Naqvi said that "Hunar Haat" has proved to be "Empowerment & Employment Exchange" for master artisans and craftsmen. "Hunar Haat" has become a "credible brand" to fulfil Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's commitment to "Make in India", "Stand up India", "Start up India". "Hunar Haat" is also strengthening the commitment of "Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat".

Shri Naqvi said that the artisans have brought with them indigenous handmade exquisite pieces like Cane & Bamboo, Jute Products from Assam, Varanasi Silk, Lucknawi Chikankari, Ceramic, Glassware, Leather, Marble products of Uttar Pradesh, Traditional handicrafts from North Eastern Region, Ajrakh, Bandhej, Mud work, Copper products from Gujarat, Kalamkari & Mangalgiri from Andhra Pradesh, marble artefacts and Handicrafts from Rajasthan, Madhubani painting from Bihar, wooden work from Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, Block Print from Madhya Pradesh, Jewellery and Pearls from Puducherry, embroidery and sandalwood products from Tamil Nadu, hand embroidery products from West Bengal, rare Ayurvedic herbs of Kashmir-Laddakh etc at "Hunar Haat" in Prayagraj. The visitors are also enjoying traditional delicacies from every corner of the country. Besides, traditional cultural programmes, Qawalli, Sufi music, poetry and others, to be performed by renowned artists are the major attraction for visitors. UNI