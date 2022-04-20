Abolition Of Pay, Allowances Of State Employees Is Unjustful: ATEWA

Bijnor: It is not rational to eliminate various pay allowances of teachers and the state employees by UP Government in the name of Corona pandemic. It is a serious conspiracy against the terms and conditions of the service rules of the state employees, Mr Chandrahaas Singh, the State Vice-president of Atewa, All Teachers And Employees Welfare Association, expressed these views in a press note released to the press in Bijnor, today.

Mr. Singh further said that the state employees are contributing their best to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.They are fighting against this corona epidemic day and night like a warrior at the coast of their lives. To abolish six different pay allowances of employees and three installments of DA is not only injustice to the employees but also a very deep conspiracy in the name of Corona pandemic. On the other hand the allowances of the MPs are continuously increasing by the Central Government. Atewa appeals the government that If the state faces financial crisis, the government should stop the deduction in the new pension system and deposit it in its treasury so that the treasury can increase because the new pension system is not in the interest of the employees and teachers. He appealed the government to reconsider its decision soon.



