Abnormally High Temperatures Cause For Storms

Nainital: Abnormally high temperatures are nothing less than invitation to storms. These storms are a side effect of global warming. If the temperatures continue to rise this way, then more storms will occur in the coming days. The main reason for the increase in temperature is air pollution. According to Dr. Narendra Singh, the environmental scientist of Aryabhata Observatory Science Research Institute (ARIES) Nainital, hot weather has not even arrived properly and the temperature have started to rise abnormally. The main reason behind the storms in different parts of the country on Tuesday, is this. In various parts of the country, the temperatures were at least two to five degrees Celsius above normal over the past week. Change in the weather occurred due winds from the North Eastern and Northwest.

Air pollution is one of the main reasons for abnormally high temperatures, which is taking grip on our environment. The only way to overcome this is to reduce the continuous emissions of carbon dioxide. Increasing greenery can balance the environment itself. The second side effect of global warming is extreme weather. Sometimes, there is constant heat or it is constantly raining. This is a very dangerous situation in terms of favourable weather.

Larger cities of the country are battling with the problem of PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5 and PM10. The quantity of PM 2.5 should be approximately 60 µg cubic meter. But their number is approximately two to four times more, a very dangerous situation in terms of health. Similarly, the quantity of PM10 should be 100 microgram cubic meter. But this again is several times more than normal, which not only is hurting environment but also has a hugely negative impact on human health.

The Aryabhata Observer Science Research Institute (ARIES) is constantly studying pollution levels on PM 2.5. According to ARIES, Nainital region is free of this pollution. Here the level of pollution never goes beyond 25 to 30 microgram cubic meter. Only in the winter season there is a marginal rise.