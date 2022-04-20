ABMNS Honours Corona Warriors With Human Defenders Award In Muradnagar

Bijnor/ Muradnagar (The Hawk): The Police and the administrative officials who are playing a vital role to deal with a disaster like the global pendamic Corona, working diligently day and night with complete readiness, foresight and diligence, successfully implementing the lockdown in Muradnagar City of UP's Gaziabad District were honoured with Human Defenders Award (Manav Rakshak Samman) by the officers of Akhil Bhartiya Manavadhikar Nigrani Samiti, Muradnagar on Monday. ABMNS, dedicated for the protection of Human rights and social service was organized 22 years ago through the exertions of Mr Santosh Kumar Aggarwal and late Sardar Jogindra Singh, IPS, Ex Chief of CBI and presently working in 16 states of the country.

The district and the city level officers of the organization, under the leadership of Mr Avesh Garg organized an ordinary function at the city office of the Samiti in Muradnagar. The chief guest of the function Mr Santosh Kumar Aggarwal and the guest of honor Mr Omprakash Singh, SHO, Muradnagar were welcomed offering boquots by the organizers of the ceremony. The administrative and police personnels were honoured with Human Defenders Awards presenting them an Honor Certificate and Memento for showing outstanding and exemplary courage during the nationwide lockdown. The awards were presented to Corona Warriors by the Hon'ble National President, Mr Santosh Kumar Aggarwal and Mr Omprakash Singh jointly.

Among the award recepients the Police SIs, Constables and other personnels were present there. On this occasion, the Chief Guest advised the audience to follow the rules of social distancing and using mask before coming out of the home. He further advised to stay home and be safe. Mr OP Singh, the guest of honor said that there can be no greater warrior than a person who dedicates himself for the service of the nation in the time of crisis and all these officers did their best to protect the public from Corona demon. Mr Rajnath Singh, Satish Aggarwal, National General Secretary, Lala Gangasharan, National Secretary, Madhuri Chauhan, KP Singh, Munesh Kumar, Ramesh Chandra Sharma Ashokpal, Rajeev Kumar and other officials were present on this occasion.