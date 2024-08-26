Abid Baloch shooting incident highlights surge in attacks on enforced disappearance victims in Balochistan

A young man, previously forcibly disappeared, was seriously injured in a shooting, raising concerns about a new strategy aimed at silencing those who have been released after enforced disappearances.

Quetta [Balochistan]: Amid the ongoing atrocities and enforced disappearances in Balochistan, Pakistani security forces have recently targeted Baloch activists and leaders who speak out against these human rights violations, resorting to abductions and killings.

Recently, a young man who had been released after reportedly being forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces was injured in a shooting incident in Turbat, Kech district of Balochistan, according to the Balochistan Post.

The report details that unknown armed assailants opened fire and seriously wounded the victim near Mehr-e-Hotel in the Aapsar area of Turbat. The injured individual was identified as Abid, the son of Washdil. Abid, a resident of Aapsar and a worker at a puncture repair shop had been abducted by Pakistani forces in March 2023 and was held in captivity for ten months before his release.

This attack has raised serious concerns about a potential new strategy targeting individuals who have previously been subjected to enforced disappearance. Last month, a similar incident occurred in Singani Sar, where the intended victim narrowly escaped harm.

On August 17, 2024, another person, Imtiaz Iqbal, was targeted in Aapsar. Imtiaz had forcibly disappeared earlier on May 17, 2024.

Renowned Baloch activist Dr Mahrang Baloch condemned the violence on X, stating, "Abid Baloch, who was recently released after being forcibly disappeared, was shot and critically injured in Turbat. This marks the third attack of its kind in two months. We call for immediate action to stop this violence in Balochistan."



The Baloch National Movement's human rights wing, Paank, also expressed concern over the incident, highlighting the ongoing pattern of violence and intimidation against those who have been forcibly disappeared and later released, as well as against social activists in Balochistan. The organization pointed out that this is the third such incident in Kech over the past two months.



In a statement on X, Paank urged Pakistani authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the attack and hold those responsible accountable.

The organization emphasized the need for immediate action to protect the lives and rights of all citizens, particularly those who have been victims of enforced disappearances. "The continuing impunity for such attacks only perpetuates the cycle of violence and fear in the region," the statement added.

