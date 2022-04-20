Abhishek Warns Voters Of BJP Theatrics On Kolkata Civic Polling Day

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held his third road show in Kolkata today in the last two days.

On Friday, the last day of campaigning in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election, the Diamond Harbour MP held his road show from Ballygunge to Kalighat in South Kolkata.

A day before, he held a road show from Barabazar to Boubazar in north Kolkata. Abhishek covered 10 wards of South Kolkata on Friday as his entourage stretched for over a kilometre.

After the road show, which ended at Harish Mukherjee street, Abhishek said from the platform that a few of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates will lose by heavy margins. “One or two of the BJP’s worthless leaders will lose their deposits in South Kolkata. It is an election to make Kolkata the greatest on India’s map. There is a big difference between Kolkata in 2010 and Kolkata now. Compare first and then vote.” Addressing the voters, he said, “The BJP and CPI(M) can be involved in doing theatrics on the day of election. You have to be careful and vote.” Abhishek has spoken about a new TMC, which is taking shape and will be prominent after the KMC election win.

Ridiculing the saffron party over the results of the last assembly election, Abhishek said, “Those who made big statements before the polls are nowhere to be seen after eight months. BJP’s bus is stuck at 70, while the grassroots party is everywhere, be it on the playground, in organizing fairs, in protests or doing developmental work. The whole country is now looking up to the woman who lives under a tiled roof in Kalighat. There is only one candidate in all the wards and she is Mamata Banerjee.” Abhishek, who has been making regular trips to Goa and Tripura, further said, “Trinamool is no longer just a political party in Bengal. The party is now a national party.” In the contest of assembly elections in Goa, to be held next year, Abhishek said that Trinamool would do well in the election. “In Goa, the Trinamool will either form the government or become the main opposition party. In just three months, we have become the main opposition party in Tripura.”