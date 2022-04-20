Abhishek To Turn TMC 'National'

New Delhi (The Hawk): Trinamul Congress' national level general secretary + MP Abhishek Banerjee is all set to turn the ruling party of West Bengal into "ruling party of national level" All India Trinamul Congress via his already existing --- albeit, mighty silently, tacitly since many years --- cadres soon religiously chanting ''Bharat Varsha Ka Neta Kaise Ho, Mamata Banerjee Jaisa Mamata Banerjee Hee Ho"...





Abhishek, it may be delightfully recalled, in 2012 itself (the first year of Mamata Banerjee Government in West Bengal) got embroiled in expanding the TMC support base rapidly in Delhi, NCR, UP, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, etc.





He was mighty successful in all that. If he was allowed by the then TMC High Command to intensify his "rashtriya efforts" today perhaps, TMC would be nationally ruling party...who knows, opine varied entities following power politics since decades in national level.





Anyway, bitterly recall they, Abhishek was discouraged, proscribed to further enhance his "national goals" till TMC was firmly entrenched in West Bengal.





Being in an invincible position that is. TMC today is in that position in West Bengal today.





It's leaders themselves now are propping, patronising, publicising (of course, with tacit support of his "peeshee" [aunt] Mamata Banerjee) Abhishek to make TCP "Rashtriya" and hold its reins in the national level so that from then on, the TMC does





"national politics" keeping its firm footing in West Bengal and it's government.





From the renewed efforts of the Abhishek-factor, initial reports reaching Delhi are indeed encouraging for him as so many of his hand picked personalities then are back in his fold lock, stock and barrel.





They even have sounded so many others --- totally disillusioned with other parties and desperately, urgently looking for a new political entity or party --- to hop on to TMC, contribute their best, make TMC household name in all strata of the societies so that the party is considered by them as synonymous with them in totality and bit-by-bit.





Abhishek currently is, reportedly, concentrating on devising modus operandi with them for the coming days, months etc so that All India Trinamul Congress Party at the soonest becomes most sought after political entity by all, for all, of all.











