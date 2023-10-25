Abhishek Singh to come up with rap song featuring Sunny Leone

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ex-IAS officer and actor Abhishek Singh is all set to come with his debut rap song 'Meri party mein koi third party nahi' featuring actor Sunny Leone.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Abhishek Singh informed fans of this exciting news on the occasion of Dussehra.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "To all my brothers, sisters and elders of Jaunpur. What an auspicious day! We just wrapped up the video shoot of my debut rap song, which I have sung myself.. "Meri party mein koi third party nahi" Sunny's presence has added glamour and life to the video. I'm sure you will love it. My dear friend and costar @SunnyLeone joins me in wishing you all a very Happy Navratri and Dussehra!! See you all soon #HappyDussehra #HappyNavratri #MeraJaunpur

Earlier, Abhishek collaborated with Badshah for the song 'Slow Slow'.

The new track is sung by Badshah and Payal Dev.

Talking about the song, Abhishek said, "It's wonderful to be a part of such an energetic and melodious song - Slow Slow. This is the third music video that I have shot for and I am loving the entire experience! Badshah is a dear friend and collaborating with him is truly an honor. We are absolutely confident that the foot-tapping song and its tasteful video will be loved by music lovers all over the world."

'Slow Slow' also features Seerat Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone recently unveiled the song 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0', which is a recreated version of 'Madhuri Dixit's iconic track 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' from the film 'Yaraana'.

The new version is sung by Neeti Mohan and penned by Enbee and Maya Govind. The song was composed by Enbee and Anu Malik.



In the video, Sunny is seen showing her dance moves on the beats.

Previously, Sunny was also seen in the remake of the iconic track 'Laila Main Laila'.

On the film front, Sunny has been part of several movies including 'Jism 2', 'Jackpot', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Ragini MMS 2', among others.

Recently, she was seen in 'Kennedy', helmed by Anurag Kashyap, it also stars Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

The movie was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. 'Kennedy' received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. It was selected as the closing night film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

—ANI