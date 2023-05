...Lock, Stock and Barrel; In The Sense, He Is Much, Much More Powerful Than His Peeshee (Aunt) Mamata Banerjee, Has Full Control On The Officers Of All Hues, Confide Officers Themselves albeit, Strictly Off The Record To Avoid The Wrath Of Short-Tempered Abhishek, Almost-Always Willing / Waiting To Be Addressed As "Maananeeo Mukkho Mantri Shaheb" And Nothing Lesser Than That. Else, He Takes It As Direct Insult To Him, Such "Egoccentric" He Is And, "Some Kind Of Haunting Or Revenge Is Awaited From Him And It Does Happen Also Like The 3 Cases Not Long Ago", Comment Many. They Seriously Wonder, Why The Heck She's Tolerating Him Especially When Because Of Him, Her Own Credibility, Popularity Are At Steady DownHill Construing "0" Parties Like The Left Parties Assuredly Reincarnate In The Whole State Confidently Coming Out Of The Ashes. Then The Perennial Congress Is Also Riding Above. BJP Sure Is There. But All That Do Not Deter Abhishek Banerjee. He Has Dwarfed Them All To Be The "Unhindered Boss Tomorrow, Come What May". ...Truly, Agree Many, Abhishek Dwarfs All.