Abhishek Banerjee, Only Reason Of Current Anti-Mamata Rage

There now is all party (Trinamool Congress, [Indian National] Congress, CPI-M etc) unanimity, consensus on Abhishek Banerjee being the only reason of current ongoing statewide anti-Mamata rage that is veritably threatening to eject her otherwise safely ensconsed state government with otherwise no threat of any kind and Shobaar Didi (everyone's elder sister) Mamata Banerjee firmly saddled as Chief Minister of West Bengal. Even despite all out attack on her by the Opposition parties, she has nothing to worry, unlike many others in the country which in itself is abundant proof of her firm footing on the ground and 'connect' wiith the masses on the ground.

But this resounding credibility of hers is now being assaulted by Abhishek, Lok Sabha MP, who is seen/considered in all circles as rough/cantankerous/temperamental/moody/supercilious/extremely nose up-n-head high/egoccentric/name-dropping/egoist/pushy/more-often-than-not vituperative/rough/pushy.These not being liked at all by the state's masses who have praises aplenty for Mamata Banerjee but sheer hatred for Abhishek who, according to them, is single handedly demolishing Didi's mass popularity via his above masses-hating, masses-detested anti-masses traits while Didi herself inscrutably remain oblivious to all these behaving as if she is all set to fold up TCP, relinquish Governance and settle for Vana Vaas or Baan Prastha or officially rejoin the Indian National Congress, her original party and she is not expected or foreseen as joining the CPI(M)-Left Front or BJP any way unless of course an extraordinary situation develops about which nothing can be predicted now by the state's ever agile always-ready-to-oblige desperado, diabolical, deadly Tantriks, Forecasters, PollSters etc. Meanwhile, Abhishek is engaged in widening the TMC's base among the youngsters of all hues in Tripura, N-E, Bihar, Jharkhand, HP, Punjab, Haryana, UP, MP, Chhattisgarh and even Maharashtra. It is reported that everywhere there, he has been getting fantanbulous responses from the local people who want to reach at Manata Banerjee via him as she, according to them, is the right Administrator for the entire country and they want toconvey that to her clear and loud without any ado of any kind. To all of them, The Bhaaipo (nephew) Abhishek is assuring them of transmitting their feelings, opinions, comments, observations as it is to Didi, his Peeshee (aunt). In Bengal of course, he is being widely looked down upon because of his Super CM like behaviour with them with which they are not at all habituated. They thus are fast switching over to the BJP via Dilip "Dilu" Ghosh, Mukul Roy, Suvendu Chatterjee, etc. Is Mamata Banerjee aware of it? Even a group of ministers in her government are now in touch with BJP Chief J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah…!

—The Hawk Features