Abhishek Baisla, aka MC Square, of Faridabad, has won the 'Hustle 2.0' award

Mumbai (The Hawk): Abhishek Baisla of Faridabad, better known by his stage moniker MC Square, has been named the winner of "Hustle 2.0" after a fierce competition between the five finalists. He received a trophy and a check for Rs. 10 lakh.

Nihar Hodawadekar of Mumbai is the second runner-up, and Tanishq Singh of Delhi was the first runner-up.

Rapper Ikka Singh was joined by Judge Badshah and the Squad Bosses, Dee MC, EPR, Dino James, and King, for exciting renditions of some of the well-known dance classics.

Ikka from "Trap Munde" fame expressed his joy after watching Badshah perform. He really is India's top rapper. He said, "I just love it whenever I see him on stage."

The ten-week, 20-episode rap music-based reality series "Hustle 2.0," hosted by Badshah, came to an end on Sunday.

The top five competitors were Nihar Hodawadekar (Nazz), Tanishq Singh (Paradox), Akshay Poojary (Gravity), Shubham Pal (Spectra), and Abhishek Baisla (MC Square), but Abhishek simply outperformed them all.

MC Squre remarked, "Being a celebrity was my boyhood goal, and I can now proudly tell my mother that her son is indeed one."

"The love and support from Badshah Sir and my other competitors continued inspiring me; it all built up," the candidate said. I dedicate this victory to the whole rap scene. Lifelong hip-hop, he added.

MC Square won the competition, and Badshah stated of the entrants: "Our exceptional contestants have impressed me week after week with their stories and skills." I couldn't be happier for Abhishek since he has unquestionably emerged as the upcoming rap voice that the Indian hip-hop scene was searching for.

Santhanam Srinivasan, the team's manager and a.k.a. EPR, continued, "I'm overjoyed about MC Square's victory! He inspires everyone, including me, not just because he is a member of my Squad but also because of his humble demeanour, which goes against the stereotype of the "rapper."

The champion of Season One, EPR, declared that he was honoured to hand the torch to MC Square. He is an old-school hustler with exceptional storytelling skills. With his victory, I finally feel like my unfinished Season One story has an appropriate epilogue,' EPR added.

(Inputs from Agencies)