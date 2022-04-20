Abhishek Bachchan wanted songs to dance with Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai: Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Asin and Supriya Pathak along with director Umesh Shukla launched the trailer of new film �All Is Well� here on Wednesday. "The story is basically about a dysfunctional family who don't quite get along with each other. The plot revolves around a road trip where the characters need to somehow resolve the differences between them," Abhishek said about the movie. Abhishek will be shaking a leg with Rishi Kapoor in an item number starring Sonakshi Sinha. "I pleaded with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra during 'Delhi 6' to give me one song to dance with Rishi Kapoor. This wish was fulfilled with 'All Is Well'. My condition in front of Umesh was that I want at least two songs to dance with Rishi," he said. Rishi Kapoor said: "I've done five wonderful films with Amitabh Bachchan and I'm hoping that with 'All Is Well', I can present a similar entertainment film with his son Abhishek." Director Umesh Shukla of �Oh My God� fame said: "My basic intention was to make a sensible film. I wanted to make a film on how the communication gap between families in today's generation can be reduced." The film is slated to release on August 21. IANS